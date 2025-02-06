Southern Minnesota girl, 6, seriously injured in dog attack

GHENT, Minn. — A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after three dogs attacked her at a southern Minnesota day care.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Jan. 26 in Ghent, nearly three hours southwest of the Twin Cities.

A GoFundMe for the family says the girl was bit on her arm, sides and legs, but her ear is the most seriously hurt. She needed at least two surgeries.

Deputies impounded the dogs and placed them into quarantine for 10 days at a kennel in Marshall, which is procedure when a person is bitten.

The three dogs were declared to be dangerous under city ordinance. The dog's owner, a 43-year-old woman, has 14 days to appeal the decision.

The Lyon County Attorney's Office will determine if any criminal charges will be filed in the attack.