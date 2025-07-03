Lynx star Napheesa Collier wins 2nd Player of the Month award

Minnesota Lynx welcome 11 kids with Special Olympics to roster

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier has earned her second Western Conference Player of the Month award this season.

The honor comes days after Collier was named one of two captains for the WNBA All-Star game.

In June, Collier averaged 22.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks a game. On the season, the MVP frontrunner is leading the WNBA in points per game (24.4), player efficiency rating, defensive win shares and defensive rating.

Collier and Caitlin Clark will draft rosters for the All-Star game on Tuesday. The game will be played July 19 at Clark's home stadium in Indianapolis.

The Lynx sit atop the WNBA at 14-2. Earlier this week, they lost the Commissioner's Cup final to Clark's Fever, though the young star missed the game due to injury.

Collier was also Player of the Month for May and has won two Player of the Week awards this season.

This offseason, Collier was named the MVP of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 basketball league she co-founded, and TIME magazine listed her among its 100 Most Influential People.