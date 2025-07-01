Caitlin Clark out with injury for Commissioner's Cup game against Lynx Tuesday night

New laws taking effect July 1 in Minnesota, and more headlines

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is out with an injury Tuesday evening for the Commissioner's Cup championship matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.

Clark has been out with a left groin injury since June 24. During the final moments of the game against the Seattle Storm, she took an awkward fall.

She also sat out Friday for what was a highly-anticipated matchup against the Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers. Bueckers and Clark were the 2025 and 2024 No. 1 draft picks respectively.

Getty Images

The Fever are in the Commissioner's Cup championship for the first time in franchise history.

The Lynx are 14-2 on the season and are looking to defend their Commissioner's Cup title.

Clark and the Lynx's Napheesa Collier were both selected as captains for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 19.