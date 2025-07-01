Watch CBS News
Lynx

Caitlin Clark out with injury for Commissioner's Cup game against Lynx Tuesday night

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

New laws taking effect July 1 in Minnesota, and more headlines
New laws taking effect July 1 in Minnesota, and more headlines 05:59

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is out with an injury Tuesday evening for the Commissioner's Cup championship matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.

Clark has been out with a left groin injury since June 24. During the final moments of the game against the Seattle Storm, she took an awkward fall. 

She also sat out Friday for what was a highly-anticipated matchup against the Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers. Bueckers and Clark were the 2025 and 2024 No. 1 draft picks respectively. 

Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
Getty Images

The Fever are in the Commissioner's Cup championship for the first time in franchise history. 

The Lynx are 14-2 on the season and are looking to defend their Commissioner's Cup title. 

Clark and the Lynx's Napheesa Collier were both selected as captains for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 19.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.