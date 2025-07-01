Caitlin Clark out with injury for Commissioner's Cup game against Lynx Tuesday night
The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark is out with an injury Tuesday evening for the Commissioner's Cup championship matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.
Clark has been out with a left groin injury since June 24. During the final moments of the game against the Seattle Storm, she took an awkward fall.
She also sat out Friday for what was a highly-anticipated matchup against the Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers. Bueckers and Clark were the 2025 and 2024 No. 1 draft picks respectively.
The Fever are in the Commissioner's Cup championship for the first time in franchise history.
The Lynx are 14-2 on the season and are looking to defend their Commissioner's Cup title.
Clark and the Lynx's Napheesa Collier were both selected as captains for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 19.