Lynx legends Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore inducted into Naismith Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Lynx are entering their last week of the regular season before heading into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Before the postseason begins, the franchise is already celebrating two Lynx legends entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame: Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles.

Moore was a crucial turning point in the trajectory of the Lynx franchise. As the first overall draft pick in 2011, Moore led the team to their first championship her rookie year.

Fowles joined the Lynx in 2015, a key contributor to the team's third and fourth championships in 2015 and 2017. Fowles used this induction moment to thank the team that earned her two WNBA titles.

"To the Minnesota Lynx, damn, we did that. Thank you for challenging me and helping me elevate my game," said Fowles.

Moore used her time on stage to give a message to the next generation of women's basketball players.

"Don't miss out on learning from someone more experienced than you, the joy of helping someone else get better," said Moore, "The joy of having people around you that believe in you, and you believe in them. Seek that culture out. Be a part of that culture."

The induction ceremony happened in Springfield, Massachusetts, but here in Minnesota, the Lynx fandom watched on. A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis, which is a business dedicated to only carrying women's sports on their TVs, held a watch party for the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Erica Mauter was there.

"This Hall of Fame ceremony moment is a chance to look back and reflect and celebrate and remember how we got here," said Mauter.

As a Lynx season ticket holder since 2004, Mauter witnessed the dynasty years when Fowles and Moore were on the roster and understands the magnitude of this moment.

"The WNBA is truly the best of the best players in the country, if not in the world, and Hall of Famers are the best of those best. This is like the 1%, not even, of women's basketball players," said Mauter.

Moore and Fowles join Seimone Augustus and Lindsay Whalen in the Hall of Fame. This is the first time four players from the same WNBA team have achieved this high honor.

"Let's not take that for granted, that is special, that is unusual," said Mauter.

Other basketball players inducted into the Naismith Class of 2025 Hall of Fame included Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Sue Bird.