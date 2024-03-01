Opening day for all women's sports bar in Seward neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A line along the building, bagpipes and a first pitch all welcomed opening day at A Bar of Their Own Friday morning.

The new bar is set to showcase all women's sports, all the time.

For many, it's been a long time coming.

"I played hockey for about 12 years and we had to beg to get ice time," said Colleen Woodley from St. Paul.

People of all ages packed the bar before lunchtime.

The Seward neighborhood watering hole is taking the space of the former Tracy's Saloon and Eatery.

"Absolute madness, but in the best way possible," said owner Jillian Hiscock.

Hiscock said the goal was to create a space dedicated to women's sports and fans, after visiting a sports bar last year that was lacking.

"I think people have been ready for this and waiting for this for a really long time, and so to have it here and to have folks inside means so much," said Hiscock.

It all comes just in time for the Big Ten women's basketball tournament in Minneapolis.

"This is incredible. I love the atmosphere, I love that we finally have a place like this in Minnesota," said Jami Cooper from Minnetonka.

A place so popular Friday, Hiscock and her staff really had to work to keep up, with people waiting outside for their turn to come in.

"Our team has been really busy getting ready for it. We're doing our best to get everything out as quickly as we can, but it's just really fun to have folks here," said Hiscock.

A Bar of Their Own is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.