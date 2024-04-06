Minnesota Lynx legend Seimone Augustus headed to Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota Lynx legend is heading to the Hall of Fame.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2024 class Saturday, and Seimone Augustus is among the names.

Augustus spent almost her entire career with the Lynx, who drafted her in 2006 out of LSU. She won four championships with Minnesota, was the 2011 Finals MVP, made eight All-Star games and in 2021 was named one of the 25 best WNBA players ever. She's also a three-time Olympic gold medalist. She retired in 2020 after spending one season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Augustus holds Lynx franchise records for points (5,881) and field goals made (2,401). The team retired her No. 33 jersey in 2022.

This was Augustus' first year of eligibility. Augustus and the other members of the 2024 class will be enshrined Aug. 17.

Augustus' longtime Lynx teammate Lindsay Whalen was named to the Hall of Fame in 2022. Katie Smith and Theresa Edwards also made it to the hall from Minnesota.

Augustus will also be induced into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, along with former teammate Maya Moore, later this month.