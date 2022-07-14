Watch CBS News
4 firefighters taken to hospital after house fire along Lyndale Avenue

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department says that four firefighters have been taken to the hospital Thursday morning.

Crew members with the fire department responded to a residential fire at a two-and-a-half-story building on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue. The building appears to have been boarded up and vacant, though the fire department said there were reports that people were squatting inside.

A second alarm was issued for crews battling the fire, which quickly spread to and through the roof.

Most of the fire had been extinguished by 9:30 p.m., with crews working on hotspots and flareups thereafter.

A search of the building found no people inside.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and exertion. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 11:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

