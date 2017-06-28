Lutsen Resort Up For Sale For Just Under $10M

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An iconic North Shore resort is up for sale.

Lutsen Resort is on the market for just under $10-million.

According to the real estate listing, the sale includes the main lodge, a number of townhomes and condominiums and about 50 acres of land.

Lutsen has been around since 1885, and is located about 90 minutes northeast of Duluth. It was founded by Swedish immigrant Charles Axel Nelson, who paid just $12 for the land.

The ski hill next to the resort, Lutsen Mountains, is not part of this sale, as it's not owned by the same people.