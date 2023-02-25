Low-flying helicopter to return to downtown Minneapolis Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- A large helicopter that was flying in downtown Minneapolis last week will make its return again on Sunday.
The helicopter is involved with an installation project on a downtown high rise. It's working to replace the HVAC system on top of U.S. Bank Plaza, a task that can't be completed with a crane.
The city says some sidewalks and streets will be closed, and asks residents to stay clear of the area.
The city says Minneapolis Police, Public Works, Metro Transit, and the FAA have all been involved in the planning and safety of the installation.
