Los Lobos to play the Bandshell at the Minnesota State Fair

Chloe Rosen
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Los Lobos will make an appearance at the Great Minnesota Get Together this year. 

The Grammy Award-winning band will play at the Bandshell on Aug. 25 & 26 at 8:30 p.m as part of teh Bandshell Tonight! series. The musical entertainment will be free for fair attendees. 

Other notable acts taking the Bandshell stage include Rachel Platten, Arrested Development, Tayler Holder, Karla Perez and Ber. 

Los Lobos released their first album in 1978, titled "Just another band from East L.A." and grew to prominence in 80s. In 2011 the group was awarded a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Minnesota State Fair released their full schedule of entertainment at the Bandshell on Thursday. 

