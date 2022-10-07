Looking for a historical tour fit for Halloween chills? Try the Haunted Depot Tour
It's the time of year ghosts and goblins come out to play. And there's a tour people are "dying" to be a part of -- it's the Haunted Depot Tour, and you can see more about it in the video above.
CynCity Tours also offers a "Gangsterland" Walking Tour and a "Ghosts and Gables" Haunted Summit Avenue tour.
The tours are handicap accessible and for the outdoor tours, you can bring your dog.
