Looking for a historical tour fit for Halloween chills? Try the Haunted Depot Tour

/ CBS Minnesota

It's the time of year ghosts and goblins come out to play. And there's a tour people are "dying" to be a part of -- it's the Haunted Depot Tour, and you can see more about it in the video above.

CynCity Tours also offers a "Gangsterland" Walking Tour and a "Ghosts and Gables" Haunted Summit Avenue tour.

The tours are handicap accessible and for the outdoor tours, you can bring your dog.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 3:24 PM

