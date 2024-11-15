Watch CBS News
Weather

How long-range snowstorm forecasting is like a Plinko board

By Mike Augustyniak

/ CBS Minnesota

How long-range snow forecasting is like Plinko
How long-range snow forecasting is like Plinko 01:31

MINNEAPOLIS — A system headed for the Twin Cities next week could bring snow, but it's a tricky forecast this far out. 

To give you an idea of what long-range forecasting is like, think of it like a Plinko board from the long-running CBS game show "The Price is Right." 

The Price is Right
Greg Gayne/CBS via Getty Images

The top of the board, where you drop the puck from, represents right now. The bottom of the board marks the arrival of the storm system. 

As the puck drops, pegs direct it randomly around the board, until it eventually drops into one of several slots at the bottom, each of which represents a different outcome for the storm. 

explainer-model-plinko.png
WCCO

As we get closer to the storm, meteorologists are dropping the puck closer and closer to the bottom of the board, limiting the number of paths the puck can take and the potential slots into which it can fall. 

Computer models show just one possible path on the Plinko machine — WCCO's NEXT Weather team looks at all of the possible solutions to keep you aware of what's coming. 

Next week's system will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday, though it's unclear as of yet how much snow — if any — it will bring. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook forecasts a colder and snowier-than-average season for Minnesota this winter, though it's unclear when the first significant snowfall will arrive. 

Mike Augustyniak
mike-augustyniak.png

Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most weather-savvy television viewers in the country.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.