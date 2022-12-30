Local musician Sean Lipinski dies after battle with aggressive brain tumor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities musician died Tuesday after he underwent emergency surgery for an aggressive brain tumor.

Sean Lipinski, 42, played in multiple bands, including Holding On, The Real Enemy, Regret, Comeback Kid, and Sunset.

In a Facebook post, his father, Joseph Lipinski, wrote that Sean is a universal organ donor, saying, "A family is waiting at the U of M hospital for Sean's healthy heart that their family member needs to save their life."

Sean Lipinski is survived by his two daughters and his wife, Samantha.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, over $67,000 was raised on GoFundMe to help support Lipinski's family.