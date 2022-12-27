Lizz Winstead’s New Year’s show returns to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've ever seen comedian Lizz Winstead – co-creator of "The Daily Show" – you know no topic is off limits. And this last year's big headlines are no exception.

Her New Year's year-in-review show has become some what of a legendary tradition. This year's title? "Badmen and Some Crappy Women."

Catch her performances Friday and Saturday night at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $50.