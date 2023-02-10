Live your rock star dreams at School Of Rock in Plymouth: "It's never too late"

Live your rock star dreams at School Of Rock in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Have you ever wanted to be in a band, but didn't have the time or experience? A school in Plymouth is hoping to change that.

The School or Rock brings out the rocker in you - no matter how old you are.

It's lunch hour at Heritage Christian Academy, and that's where you'll find Malia Kaszubowski.

She works for Heavenly Host Catering and is a mother of five, including two sets of twins. But like any adult in their 40s, she still has plenty of aspirations.

"I think every kid always has that dream that they want to be in a rock band," Malia said.

So, when she leaves this school, she heads to another.

"I've actually been practicing music at home. My kids know all the songs now," Malia said.

Malia is the lead singer for the "Fender Benders." It's a band made up of parents that formed just a few months ago -- with little to no musical experience.

"It's never too late to learn something new to get out of your comfort zone," said Jora Bart. "We actually have students ages 3 to 83, we like to say."

Jora is the owner of School of Rock in Plymouth. They specialize in making music simple for rookie rockers like Malia. The band practices one night a week and they're taught basic chords.

Then, after four short months, they put on a concert at a major venue -- like First Avenue in Minneapolis.

"It's thrilling. It's so fun to see somebody that walked in four months ago that had never picked up a guitar be on stage and perform and just thrill the audience," Jora said.

"Inexperience" could be the title of their first album.

Malia's sister Sheena is the drummer. Her 70-year-old dad Rick Deziel is one of the guitar players.

"I try not to call it my bucket list, but it's probably that [laughs]!" said Rick.

Rick did learn the piano when he was a kid, and then took a little time off from music.

"Probably about 50 or 60 years," he said.

The Fender Benders know three songs, but "Sweet Emotion" by Aerosmith is their favorite.

"Makes your feet move. Makes you tap your toes," said Rick.

Whether it's part of a bucket list or just a really fun thing to do, a break from playing parent to playing in a band is just what the music doctor ordered.

"It's been awesome. I'm kind of obsessed with it," said Sheena. "Everyone's really excited and they're like, 'Let me know when the gig is, I want to come and watch!'"

The band has also learned a Beatles song and a KISS song. Some of the band members also have kids in School of Rock.

For more information on the school and when the Fender Benders put on their first concert, click here.