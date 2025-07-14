"Little Bellas" mentoring young girls via mountain biking

Just off the trailhead of the largest mountain bike trail system located entirely in a major U.S. city — St. Paul's Battle Creek trails — a series of pre-ride safety checks are underway.

But the riders about to mount up are all rookies. They're Little Bellas, part of a national nonprofit mountain bike program for girls ages 7 to 13.

Martha Flynn started the first chapter in the Midwest in Woodbury in 2016.

"The reason that Little Bellas is the most perfect thing for me and for the girls that participate is it's a safe space for them to try something new and challenge themselves," Flynn said.

There are now six Little Bellas programs in the Twin Cities, with each offering financial assistance and gear to those in need.

This week-long summer camp is free to girls through a partnership with the Sanneh Foundation.

"It's kind of like a roller coaster," said a rider named June. "You're going up and down and up and down, except you get your exercise in, too."

Mountain biking is the path to building confidence and having fun.

"To have a peer, a 9-year-old helping a 9-year-old tell them like, 'I was scared, too, and then I went over this rock,' like that is just gold," Flynn said.

Little Bellas ride and play games in a non-competitive atmosphere with strong female mentors like Carrie Seipp.

"I hope you'll know that you're really strong," Seipp said. "You'll start to learn to do things that scare you and also help others do that."

Important lessons that these girls will take with them beyond the ride.

"Don't be scared of anything you try and be confident in yourself," said a rider named Jayda.

You can learn more about camps, weekly programs and rides on Little Bellas' website.