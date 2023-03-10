Watch CBS News
Links from The 4: Omnifest features 5 stunning new films

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Omnifest, the beloved Science Museum movie tradition, is returning in March with back-to-back showings every day. This year's Omnifest features five stunning movies on the Omnitheater's giant screen. You can see clips and previews below.

Omnifest runs March 3 through April 9, 2023.

National Parks Adventure

National Parks Adventure - Narrated by Robert Redford - Official IMAX Trailer - 4K by MacGillivray Freeman on YouTube

Born to Be Wild

Born to Be Wild Official Trailer #1 - (2011) HD by Movieclips on YouTube

Superpower Dogs

Superpower Dogs Official Trailer | Experience It In IMAX® by IMAX on YouTube

Amazon Adventure

Amazon Adventure Official Trailer - NOW PLAYING by Amazon Adventure on YouTube

Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker

Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker - Official Trailer by K2 Studios on YouTube
WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

