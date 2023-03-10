Links from The 4: Omnifest features 5 stunning new films

Omnifest, the beloved Science Museum movie tradition, is returning in March with back-to-back showings every day. This year's Omnifest features five stunning movies on the Omnitheater's giant screen. You can see clips and previews below.

Omnifest runs March 3 through April 9, 2023.

National Parks Adventure

Born to Be Wild

Superpower Dogs

Amazon Adventure

Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker