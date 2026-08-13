Lime enacts new scooter rules after riders entered I-35W in Minneapolis

What started as a social media invitation for a scooter ride through Minneapolis last Saturday quickly became something much bigger. Now, the company Lime is taking steps to slow riders down.

Promoter Johan Vargas told WCCO last weekend's event was supposed to be a night of riding scooters with friends.

"I was expecting 100 to 150," Vargas said.

Instead, it became a viral gathering that drew somewhere between 500 to 1,000 people.

"I saw a bunch of videos on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, I saw it everywhere," Vargas said. "I'm glad everyone came out."

For Heather and Zekariya, the event inspired them to get out and ride.

"We haven't done it at all this summer," they said. "It inspired us, just inspiration."

It wasn't all fun, though. Later that evening, highway cameras captured dozens of scooters on Interstate 35W. The Minnesota State Patrol called it an extremely dangerous situation.

Hundreds roll through the streets of downtown Minneapolis on e-bikes and e-scooters on Aug. 8, 2026. WCCO

"The typical driver is not expecting to meet that on the freeway and so it typically isn't going to give them time to react," said State Patrol Lt. Jennifer Krier.

Vargas agrees with Krier.

"I support everyone in the city having fun, obviously don't block traffic, cause a ruckus, going on the highway," Vargas said.

Lime is now trying to put some limits on where riders can go. In a statement, the company said in part: "Riding with friends is fine and encouraged as long as you follow the rules and don't put anyone in danger. Clearly many riders involved in this event broke those rules."

In response to the event, Lime says it has banned riders who rode on highways, added slow- and no-ride zones and removed highways from scooter access areas.

"I see where they're coming from, but I don't think it's necessary," Vargas said. "Highways and stuff, I can see the safety concern. But downtown, it's a good way to get around."

The challenge now for both sides is finding a way to keep part of the night that brought hundreds of strangers together, without the part that puts people in danger.

"Minneapolis is one of those cities that is very community centered, and when there's a movement, everyone wants to be part of it," Vargas said.

He has posted plans to do it again on social media. WCCO has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department to see if they have a plan for the next event.