Hundreds of scooter riders take over Minneapolis streets; some enter I-35W, state patrol says

Hundreds of people aboard electric scooters and e-bikes took to downtown Minneapolis streets and sidewalks — and on Interstate 35W — late Saturday night in what's being called a "scooter takeover."

A WCCO photojournalist shot footage near U.S. Bank Stadium around 9 p.m. Promoter Johan Vargas, 20, told WCCO he did a scooter meet-up on Friday and posted videos to TikTok. He was only expecting around 200 riders for Saturday's meet-up, but says more than 500 riders showed up.

"I just started seeing more and more people. I don't know where half these people came from, but all of them said they saw the TikToks," Vargas said. "I was expecting maybe like 200, not 500 to 1,000. But I mean, I'm glad everyone came out, they all had fun. I mean, that's what it's all about."

Later, highway cameras captured people on scooters on Interstate 35W. The Minnesota State Patrol said troopers responded around 11 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing hundreds of Lime scooters on the highway.

"That was past me because I left at like 10 p.m. and then everyone just went their own separate way. I mean, I put a disclaimer to follow all traffic laws," Vargas said. "I don't support that. I support everyone just being in the city having fun."

State Patrol Lt. Jennifer Krier called it "an extremely dangerous situation," saying Lime scooters and other non-motorized devices are prohibited from entering freeways.

"Freeways are designed for high-speed motor vehicle traffic, leaving scooter riders with little protection and drivers with very little time to react," Krier said in a statement. "Entering the freeway puts the scooter rider's life at risk, and could also result in a serious or fatal crash involving other motorists."

WCCO

She also suggested implementing a geofencing plan, which would create areas of the city where scooters are restricted. WCCO has reached out to the city to learn more about whether any geofencing is in place.

In a statement released late Sunday afternoon, Minneapolis police say its officers "monitored the group and its movements, which at times were reckless and disruptive to traffic," adding that no one was arrested or cited for violations.

"If similar activity continues or occurs again, MPD will work with the appropriate city resources and scooter companies in an effort to regulate where and how the scooters may be operated," a police spokesperson said.

The City of Minneapolis website notes there are no-riding zones downtown, including areas where riders cannot stop and park the scooters.

Riders are required to wear helmets, yield to pedestrians and follow "the same traffic laws as bicyclists," according to the city. Users, however, can't ride with more than one passenger or ride or park on sidewalks, which are considered "scooter clear zones."

"The clear zone means there must be at least 4 feet of clear sidewalk space for everyone," the city states on its website.

The city also says users must also ride "as close as safely possible to the right-hand site of the road."

All and all, Vargas said it was all about having a good time with community.

"Saturday night, a lot of people like to go out club and party, but why not ride scooters in the city with all your friends? It's a free event, besides paying for your scooter," Vargas said. "I think a lot of people just want to get together. I mean, all ages were … there was a 50-year-old lady up to a dad and his daughter."

Click here for the city's e-scooter and e-bike dashboard, and click here to read more on Minnesota state law in regards to scooters.