Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Light snow expected Sunday as frigid air takes over Minnesota

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Light snow is possible Sunday as bitter cold moves into the state.

Snow will arrive Sunday morning in the metro and is expected to end by 6 P.M. Temperatures will climb into the teens today with wind chills peaking closer to zero. 

ecmwf-snow-state.png
WCCO

Winds pick up again this afternoon with gusts from 30 to 40 mph.

icast-wind-gust.png

Most of Minnesota is under cold weather advisories from 9 P.M until noon tomorrow for wind chills as low as negative 35 below zero wind chills.

alert-cold.png

Temperatures will be below zero a few times in the next few days, with Monday looking the coldest. The Twin Cities could see 20 to 25 below zero wind chills, with northern Minnesota pushing into 40 below zero. 

Below-average temperatures continue into next week, and possibly see light snow on Tuesday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue