Light snow expected Sunday as frigid air takes over Minnesota

Light snow is possible Sunday as bitter cold moves into the state.

Snow will arrive Sunday morning in the metro and is expected to end by 6 P.M. Temperatures will climb into the teens today with wind chills peaking closer to zero.

WCCO

Winds pick up again this afternoon with gusts from 30 to 40 mph.

Most of Minnesota is under cold weather advisories from 9 P.M until noon tomorrow for wind chills as low as negative 35 below zero wind chills.

Temperatures will be below zero a few times in the next few days, with Monday looking the coldest. The Twin Cities could see 20 to 25 below zero wind chills, with northern Minnesota pushing into 40 below zero.

Below-average temperatures continue into next week, and possibly see light snow on Tuesday.