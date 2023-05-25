Leukemia survivor Alexa Score, of Spring Lake, surfs to save others' lives

SPRING LAKE, Minn. -- Life offers many challenges. One well-known Minnesotan turned her childhood cancer diagnosis into a mission -- to dare to dream, and to choose to live.

"This is my sanctuary," pro wakeboarder Alexa Score said.

Her love for watersports began on a small lake in Spicer.

"Growing up on Green Lake has really shaped who I am and where my life has taken me," Score said.

At 15, Score began to focus more on wakeboarding. A year later she got devastating news.

"I was diagnosed with leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer called chronic myeloid leukemia. There were nights when I was afraid to fall asleep because I didn't know if I was going to wake up the next day. I was in so much bone pain that I couldn't walk," said Score.

Her options at that time were a bone marrow transplant or an experimental drug. She chose the latter.

"I didn't know how long I was going to live. I didn't know how long I was going to feel good for. I just wanted to be on the water," said Score.

After months of taking the daily oral chemotherapy, it reduced Score's cancer counts, but she wasn't sure if it would stay that way.

"It's unknown how long you can be on this medication, how long it'll work. For most people the cancer mutates and becomes resistant in five years," said Score.

Knowing that, she turned her focus to being well enough to reach her dream of wakeboarding year-round and living life to the fullest.

"I like to have fun. And I like sharing that fun with other people. I don't care what activity it is I'm going to go for it. There's one kind of nice thing about being the girl with cancer is that people can't say no to you," Score said.

Score graduated high school early, and at 17, moved to Florida with her older sister. At 21, she turned pro. Score spent six years in the sport, earning a top 10 ranking among female professional wakeboarders in the world.

When she was ready to step back from competitive wakeboarding, she made went "all in" again.

"I'm going for TV now, why not? Same mentally there. Why not? I networked for a couple of years and the first people to call were the Minnesota Vikings," said Score.

The return home to work for the team has snowballed into hosting several outdoor shows and other on-camera opportunities.

Score now shares her survivor story and raises money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Be the Match, and St. Jude, who she's working with in conjunction with Mastercraft this summer on the "Surf to Save Lives" campaign.

"For every single minute you log on the MasterCraft connect app of doing any type of water activities, wake surfing, waterskiing, wakeboarding behind any boat, Mastercraft is going to donate one dollar to St. Jude," explained Score.

Looking at Score, you'd never know she's still fighting a difficult battle with cancer.

"Every day I deal with side effects. Every day I have to deal with the financial burden, the physical burden, the mental burden. But I've been able to live just a very full and fulfilling life, and I hope others can do the same. It's amazing what the human mind and body can do. I don't care how low you are that does not mean that you have to stay there," said Score.

Score has been on the same oral chemotherapy treatment for 16 years now. She's feeling good and continuing to take it one day at a time.

The "Surf to Save Lives" campaign benefitting St. Jude runs through Oct. 31. Any boat owner can participate by simply downloading the MasterCraft app and logging their towing time.