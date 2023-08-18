Charges: Alleged Minneapolis gang member livestreamed assault, carjacking of rival

MINNEAPOLIS – A alleged Minneapolis gang member was swiftly charged with federal crimes just hours after posting a video to social media that appears to show him carjacking and assaulting a rival at gunpoint.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 22-year-old Leneal Frazier Jr. is charged with one count of carjacking, one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

Court documents detail that law enforcement were tipped off on the morning of Aug. 15 that Frazier, who police say is a member of the Highs gang, had posted a six-minute video to Facebook that showed a man seated behind a driver inside a vehicle, pointing a gun at his bleeding head.

Investigators say Frazier is the armed man, who is seen wearing a scarf that covers much of his face. In the video, the man believed to be Frazier orders the driver, who is thought to be a member of the rival Lows gang, to insult the memories of fallen Lows members.

"You a Clown … you ain't even worth killing," the man alleged to be Frazier says in the video.

Police later got a search warrant for Frazier's residence, where they say they found a loaded handgun that's missing its serial number, as well as an extended magazine for extra ammo. They also found a scarf matching the one worn by the suspect in the video, and the victim's car keys and ID.

Frazier was taken into custody during the search since he's a felon who's not allowed to have firearms or ammo.

The date of his first court appearance has yet to be set.