School is starting soon. Here's what laws drivers need to know regarding school buses.

MINNEAPOLIS — At Schmitty and Sons, operations manager Mike Sieve says when you see bus drivers turn on the amber lights, they're preparing to stop and so should you.

"Any traffic that's coming and going needs to stop," he said.

Minnesota law requires drivers to stop when they see a bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. They are required to leave at least 20 feet of space between their car and the bus, which is about a car-and-a-half.

"Until those lights go off and those stop arms come in, we ask all traffic to stop," Sieve said.

If there's a divided road with a median, the cars on the opposite side of the road do not need to stop.

Not stopping or passing a bus with its red lights flashing is illegal and has led to scary close calls.

"We have a couple of cameras. There's one mounted here below the driver's window and we also have a dashcam," lead trainer Ted Miller said.

Cameras are used to catch violators and violations could cost up to $500

"I would say it's exactly what I teach my drivers here on the bus: observation all the time. Know what's going on ahead of you, what's around you, what's happening," Miller said when asked what drivers can do to make it easier on buses.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their kids about safe practices at the bus stop and on the bus.

"Students don't always do what we think they're going to do. They may exit the bus and suddenly run out to the front and if the driver coming at us isn't aware and doesn't stop, they could easily run over a student," Sieve said. "These rules are extremely important. It's the safety of the students."

If you're driving behind a school bus and approach a railroad track, keep in mind they are required to come to a complete stop and check for trains regardless of whether the crossing signs are down.