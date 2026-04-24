Law enforcement searching for incarcerated man who fled work crew in Plymouth

Law enforcement agencies are looking for an incarcerated man who fled from a community work crew in Plymouth, Minnesota, on Friday, according to the state's Department of Corrections.

Michael L. Vang, 41, was classified as minimum custody, according to the state agency, making him eligible to participate in the work crew program. He is serving a sentence after being convicted in 2024 of possessing a firearm or ammunition while ineligible, online court records said.

The state agency said Vang removed his GPS monitoring device and left the job site around 9 a.m. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to officials.

Investigators said Vang may have received help from an individual who gave him a ride from the area of the work site.

"Anyone who knowingly assists Vang, aids in concealing his whereabouts, or otherwise supports his escape may be subject to criminal prosecution," state officials said in a news release.

Local law enforcement and the state agency's Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for Vang on Friday evening. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the DOC at 651-603-0026.