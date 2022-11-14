Watch CBS News
Larry McKenzie, Minneapolis basketball coaching legend, honored with special banquet

By Mike Max

MINNEAPOLIS – A legendary Twin Cities high school basketball coach was shown a lot of love Sunday night.

WCCO's Mike Max had the honor of helping emcee a special recognition banquet for long-time Minneapolis North coach Larry McKenzie, including a documentary about his final season.  

"The kids mean the world to me," McKenzie said. "They come to me as players ... they leave as my sons."

McKenzie announced his retirement in July. During his 42-year career, he coached North to two state titles, and coached Patrick Henry High School to four consecutive state titles -  an unprecedent feat in state history.

He's also the only coach in Minnesota history to lead two separate schools to multiple state titles.  

