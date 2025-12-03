Inside Minnesota's LARK Toys, a one-of-a-kind marvel

The holidays are upon us, and in the town of Kellogg, Minnesota, you'll find a toy store unlike any other: LARK Toys.

"They are getting into everything, but that's good because it's a toy store!" said Katelyn Key, a LARK customer shopping with her kids.

And no better place to get into things than a store of such massive size.

"We fill about 20,000-square-feet plus with the best toys that we can find," said Miranda Gray-Burlingame.

She and her family are the proud owners of LARK Toys. The original owners, the Kreofskys, opened the store in 1983 and named it "Lost Arts Revival by Kreofsky," or LARK for short.

"'Lark' also means a carefree, whimsical adventure," said Gray-Burlingame.

And that's what they aim for. Part of this is a museum, and a trip down "Memory Lane" reveals toys that are nearly a century old. There's even a Gen X Star Wars corner.

"An 8-year-old John Lauritsen would have loved this section right here. These are vintage toys from the '80s," Lauritsen said.

"The Rancor is probably the most celebrated, but all of them have been played with for many, many, many hours," said Gray-Burlingame.

From the toy store to the bookstore, which has a vast selection — but it's not quite as it seems. One of the book shelves is actually a secret door that leads into a gathering space designed for celebrations.

"It's for music, for meetings, for dancing," she said.

What makes LARK truly stand out is its hand-made selection, and that's where Tim Monson comes into play. He's been doing this for a long time.

"It's coming up on 40 years. I do all the maintenance, the woodworking, build all the displays," said Monson, LARK shop manager.

He creates letter blocks, pull toys and puzzles. Monson is a one-man Santa workshop, and there's pride in knowing customers buy thousands of his hand-crafted toys each year.

"And that's a uniqueness you can't find anymore, so pretty proud of that," said Monson.

There's the sound of his bandsaw, and then there's the sound of a carousel. Every half hour, fish, ostriches and giraffes with monkeys spin around the store.

Just like the hand-carved toys you find at LARK, it also houses a carousel featuring animals hand-carved from basswood. But this ride proves you're never too old to be a kid.

"For little kids and all the way up to folks who are over 100, we have a wall of photos back there of people who are over 90. When they come, they get a free ride and a certificate that says they're 'forever young,'" said Gray-Burlingame.

It's a different kind of toy story, a place that's hoping to build happiness one playset at a time.

"We know that everybody loves their kids and wants a better world for them, and watching them enjoy their kids, it's just great," said owner Kathy Gray.

"We are really, really lucky to be in the business of playing," said Gray-Burlingame. "We hope that LARK has a very long, long, fun future."

LARK also has mini golf when the weather cooperates. They are open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, but are only open on the weekends during January and February.