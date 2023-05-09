Large smoke plumes seen on traffic cameras in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Minn. -- A large fire near Clearwater, Minnesota -- large enough that it's visible on area traffic cameras -- has officials warning people to steer clear.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Wright County dispatch was alerted to a vehicle fire at Clearwater Auto Parts, located at 16929 County RD. 7 NW.

According to witnesses and first responders, the fire had completely consumed the building on the property, as well as much of the grass in the area.

Clearwater Fire Department is asking the public to stay clear of the area so emergency response crews can access the site and extinguish the fire.

There is no confirmation on the cause of the fire at this time.