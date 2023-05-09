Watch CBS News
Local News

Large smoke plumes seen on traffic cameras in Clearwater

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 9, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 9, 2023 01:17

CLEARWATER, Minn. -- A large fire near Clearwater, Minnesota -- large enough that it's visible on area traffic cameras -- has officials warning people to steer clear.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Wright County dispatch was alerted to a vehicle fire at Clearwater Auto Parts, located at 16929 County RD. 7 NW. 

According to witnesses and first responders, the fire had completely consumed the building on the property, as well as much of the grass in the area. 

Clearwater Fire Department is asking the public to stay clear of the area so emergency response crews can access the site and extinguish the fire. 

There is no confirmation on the cause of the fire at this time. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 1:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.