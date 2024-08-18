Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in East Bethel

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV in the north metro Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the 4500 block of Fawn Lake Drive Northeast in East Bethel, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

A woman driving an SUV tried to turn left into a driveway, at which point a man on a motorcycle went into the opposite lane and hit the side of the SUV, the sheriff's office said.

The man died at the scene. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

On Thursday, three motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes on Minnesota roads in a 10-hour span.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 69 people died in motorcycle crashes in 2023, with 15 deaths reported by this time last year. The latest state data has numbers through May, with 11 reported motorcycle deaths.