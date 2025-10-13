Twin Cities woman, 93, hopes to encourage others by showing up to gym 5 days a week

One 93-year-old woman is beloved at her Twin Cities gym for showing up five times a week to work out and make others smile.

A deep breath is a gift Elaina Gonzalez never takes for granted. Yoga at Life Time in Lakeville, Minnesota, is something she prioritizes five times a week and credits to her longevity.

"I was born Dec. 25, Christmas Day, 1931. So I'll be 94 in a couple of months, God willing," she said.

Gonzalez doesn't let her age stop her, which means modifications to the movement are just fine if it means she still gets to move.

"I love the comfort zone, that's the most important thing," she said.

Gonzalez uses a chair in yoga to help her balance and keep up with the rest of the class.

"I can do it on the floor. Getting down is no problem, but getting up is a son of a gun," she said. "So, I figure, why fight it?"

While workout classes count for a big part of Gonzalez's overall health, it's the little things she does outside the yoga studio that add up to paint the whole picture, like using the stairs as much as she can.

"It's not that I don't take the elevator occasionally, some days I do, but that extra little bit is like calories. A little bite here, a little bite there, but eventually it all adds up," Gonzalez said.

She also makes time for nurturing her relationships. Her bonds with the Lifetime staff, from a hug to a laugh, go a long way.

"You never stop learning, I'll tell you that I learn more from the younger people than the older ones," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has no plans to stop exercising and hopes that showing up each time encourages everyone else around her.

"I don't expect to be Mrs. Old America someday, I just do it for myself," she said.

Outside of yoga, Gonzalez also takes dance and total body strength classes.