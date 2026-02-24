Southern Minnesota girl killed, 17-year-old driver seriously hurt in Lake Crystal crash, sheriff says

A 15-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the collision occurred just after noon at the intersection of county roads 20 and 11 near Lake Crystal, about 12 miles southwest of Mankato.

A 40-year-old driver and his 32-year-old passenger, both from Lake Crystal, were traveling northbound in a pickup truck, which had the right of way when it collided with an eastbound sedan, carrying a 17-year-old driver and his 15-year-old passenger.

The sheriff's office says the boy, of New Ulm, "suffered serious injuries" and was airlifted to a hospital, while the girl, from Hanska, "was deceased at the scene."

The men in the pickup truck were "assessed by paramedics at the scene" and didn't need further treatment, the sheriff's office says.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, there have been 32 traffic-related deaths this year in the state.