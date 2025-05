Man shot at a public park in Jordan, Minnesota, police say

Man shot at a public park in Jordan, Minnesota, police say

Man shot at a public park in Jordan, Minnesota, police say

Police southwest of the Twin Cities are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting at a park Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at Lagoon Park in Jordan, Minnesota, according to the city's police department.

WCCO

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police gave no word on his condition.

The suspect fled and no arrests have been made, police said.

Jordan is about 40 miles southwest of Minneapolis.