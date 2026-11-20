The woman who delivered a bag of cash to a juror in a Feeding Our Future trial in exchange for an acquittal was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

Ladan Ali pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a juror in 2024. She is the last of five people sentenced as part of the bribery scheme.

Documents say that Ali was recruited from Seattle to deliver $120,000 in cash to "Juror #52." She agreed to deliver the bribe money in exchange for $150,000.

Ali delivered the bag of cash to the juror's home and explained to a relative that there would be more money if she voted to acquit. The juror called police after she got home and gave them the bag, according to an FBI affidavit.

Feeding Our Future was one of the country's largest COVID-19-related fraud cases. More than $250 million in federal funds were taken overall in the scheme. The ringleader, Aimee Bock, was sentenced in May to 40 years in prison.