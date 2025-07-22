Watch CBS News
La Crosse community continues search for Eliotte Heinz, missing since Sunday

By
Anthony Bettin
Anthony Bettin

Police in La Crosse, Wisconsin, are searching for a woman who went missing near the Mississippi River in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Eliotte Heinz, 22, was last seen around 3:22 a.m. on the 500 block of Front Street South, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

638886331032000000.png
Eliotte Heinz La Crosse Police Department

Police, family and friends have been looking for Heinz since. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the department's non-emergency line at 608-782-7575 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Police describe Heinz as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and jean shorts when last seen. 

638886330350270000.png
Eliotte Heinz La Crosse Police Department

Heinz's alma mater, Viterbo University, was serving as a home base for volunteers searching for her on Tuesday.

Anthony Bettin

