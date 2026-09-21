Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray clears concussion protocol, will start against Tampa Bay

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray will start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after clearing concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.

Murray left in the first quarter of the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers following an illegal hit to the head and did not return. Backup QB Carson Wentz played the rest of the game and threw for three touchdowns.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 embraces Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings after he comes off the field during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Wentz also started in Minnesota's 9-3 win over the Chicago Bears in a rainy matchup at Soldier Field on Sunday. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards.

Murray's regular-season debut for the Vikings lasted 11 plays, one of which was an interception on a deep pass. At the end of a third-down run that ended well short of the sticks, Murray had the right side of his helmet smacked hard by Green Bay safety Javon Bullard's lowered shoulder, with the quarterback already ducking toward the turf to try to avoid contact. Bullard was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

The matchup between the Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.