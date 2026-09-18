Vikings will turn to Carson Wentz again, this time as the starter in Chicago Sunday

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday, and J.J. McCarthy will back him up.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell announces that Carson Wentz will start Sunday at Chicago and J.J. McCarthy will serve as the team's backup. pic.twitter.com/SgyaKkE466 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 18, 2026

O'Connell's announcement did not address Kyler Murray's status. Murray began this week in the NFL's concussion protocol after an illegal hit to the head knocked him out of his Minnesota debut in the first quarter.

"We'll just take it a day at a time," O'Connell said Monday, regarding Murray's status.

During Murray's first game with the Vikings, Green Bay safety Javon Bullard lowered his shoulder into the right side of Murray's helmet at the end of a third-down run and was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Murray walked off under his own power but did not return.

Wentz, an 11th-year veteran, was named the backup over McCarthy ahead of Week 1 for his experience, with O'Connell saying at the time he would revisit the order week to week.