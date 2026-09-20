Bears lose home opener 9-3 against Vikings; Williams suffers hamstring injury

Isaiah Rodgers recovered a fumble and blocked a late field-goal attempt, and the Minnesota Vikings shut down Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears for a 9-3 victory on a rainy Sunday.

Aaron Jones rushed for 105 yards as Minnesota improved to 2-0 for the first time since it opened the 2024 season with five consecutive wins. Will Reichard kicked three field goals, including a 39-yarder with 1:09 left.

Williams departed with a right hamstring injury midway through the fourth quarter, silencing a drenched crowd of 58,914 at Soldier Field. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft was 15 for 26 for 138 yards, and he also had five carries for 42 yards.

Led by Dallas Turner, Minnesota limited Chicago to 297 yards of offense. Turner had two of the Vikings' four sacks, and Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted an ill-advised throw by Williams in the first quarter.

The Bears (1-1) rolled to 291 yards rushing and 552 yards overall in their 59-37 victory at Carolina in Week 1. It was the highest-scoring season opener in NFL history.