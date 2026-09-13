Minnesota Vikings close with 29 straight points to beat Green Bay Packers as Wentz replaces injured Murray

Carson Wentz came in after Kyler Murray's first-quarter concussion in his Minnesota debut and led a spirited comeback against the rival Green Bay Packers as the Vikings scored 29 straight points to close a 39-22 victory to open the season Sunday.

Wentz had two touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson, matching the two-time All-Pro's 2025 season total, and the pair connected on a 2-point conversion when the Vikings took their first lead at 25-22 with 6:37 remaining. Green Bay extended the drive three times with crushing defensive penalties.

Jordan Love, who had been brilliant against a relentlessly blitzing defense, melted down along with the rest of the team by losing a fumble on a sack and throwing an interception deep in Packers territory.

Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason each had rushing touchdowns and T.J. Hockenson caught one of the three scores thrown by the 11th-year veteran Wentz, who was appointed the backup to Murray ahead of 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy for his considerable edge in experience.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Love finished 21 for 42 for 387 yards and two first-half touchdowns to Christian Watson, but the two late turnovers and a 3-for-12 conversion rate on third downs loomed large as the Packers picked right up where they left off with a five-game losing streak that ended last season.

The Packers lost four times after leading in the second half by at least two possessions, including their wild card playoff collapse against another NFC North rival in the Chicago Bears, who outscored the Packers 25-6 in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur might have mistakenly triggered this meltdown with his decision to take rookie Trey Smack's field goal off the board to set up a fourth-and-1 on an offside penalty. Love was stuffed at the line with a five-point lead, and the Vikings went the other way for the go-ahead score by Jones, the former Packers favorite who had yet to reach the end zone against his former team.

The Packers actually had four defensive penalties on that drive, starting with a seemingly innocent encroachment call on Jonathan Ford.

Jonathan Bullard, whose injurious hit on Murray was flagged, was called for illegal contact to negate a third-down sack. Rookie Chris McClellan was penalized for a late hit on Wentz to wipe out a third-down incompletion. Then Xavier McKinney's defensive holding call erased an end-zone interception by Evan Williams. Jones scored on the next play.

Injury report

Packers LG Aaron Banks (knee) was inactive, giving Donovan Jennings his first career start.

Up next

Packers: at New York Jets on Sept. 20.

Vikings: at Chicago Bears on Sept. 20.