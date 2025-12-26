African heritage on display at Minneapolis' Midtown Global Market for Kwanzaa celebration

The weeklong festival of Kwanzaa began on Friday with much fanfare at Lake Street's Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.

"People want to belong," Atum Azzahir, executive director of the Cultural Wellness Center, told WCCO News amidst the opening drum line. "It gives us unity, not necessarily with politics, but unity that says I am somebody and I am really, really human. I will endure."

First observed in the 1960s, Kwanzaa is a celebration of African heritage and cultures. It happens every year from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

"Who were the people who came before me? What did I bring forward? What does my name mean? Who are my ancestors and elders?" Azzahir added. "The relationship we also make is the red, green and black, which are the colors of the people, the culture, the suffering and blood people shed."

Each day of Kwanzaa also has a theme, beginning with unity, which Azzahir said sets the tone for the week. The others are self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

"What really resonates is that it was created by our people, Black people and African Americans," Bambi Owens, who brought her family to Midtown Global Market on Friday, explained. "It talks about principles that are very close and dear to my heart that my family taught me. It's important to know your history from your ancestors and elders. It's important to share that with others."

Food, art and entertainment are available daily from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Kwanzaa at Midtown Global Market through Wednesday.