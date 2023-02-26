Kurtis Neu sentenced to probation for illegally filming men inside MN State Fair bathroom stalls

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to two years of probation for illegally filming dozens of men inside a Minnesota State Fair bathroom.

Kurtis Neu was convicted of interfering with privacy. A charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images was dropped.

Neu admitted to making 80-plus recordings of men urinating in the Ag/Hort bathroom over the course of three days during the 2021 season. Neu also told investigators he recorded videos at the 2019 fair, and revealed that he gave some of the videos to a friend, who he named.

If he violates probation, he'll serve 180 days in jail.