Radio station KMOJ fundraising for new home due to light rail project

Minneapolis radio station KMOJ has served as an important community resource in the Twin Cities.

"We have more than, like, 100 hours a month of just public affairs programming," said KMOJ General Manager and CEO Freddie Bell.

When a tornado devastated north Minneapolis nearly 15 years ago, the station was there, helping coordinate volunteers and donations.

It was more than a year ago, Bell said, that he learned the station would have to move from its Broadway and Penn location due to plans for the upcoming Metro Transit Blue Line light rail project.

Bell said he was informed the line is set to go 35 feet into the building they currently rent.

A Metro Transit spokesperson said plans are still proposed and not final, and the building where KMOJ is located has not yet been purchased. If the building is purchased, they said KMOJ would be entitled to relocation assistance.

Construction is set to begin in 2027, the spokesperson said.

"It's been the spark to help us to think a little differently about what our future looks like," Bell said.

Wednesday marked the kick-off of a public fundraising event for their new home, which is less than a mile north of their current location.

The station is looking to raise $17 million for construction and operations costs to build what they're calling a state-of-the-art facility, which will house more than just the station. It will also be a community gathering space and a place to train future broadcasters, Bell said.

"We want to make sure that it is set up really well for the next generation of broadcasters," Bell said. "This is that incubator. This is the place where it can happen."

If all goes as planned, the new location is set to be complete by 2028.

Donations can be made to KMOJ online.