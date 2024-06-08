Kim's restaurant in Uptown vandalized: "We are shaken"

MINNEAPOLIS — Award-winning chef Ann Kim's popular restaurant in Uptown was vandalized overnight.

According to Kim's Instagram post, someone threw a large cement slab and a can of paint through the window.

"The challenges of our city and Uptown are large and small," the post reads. "Overnight Kim's was vandalized."

The Instagram page is private, but images show a smashed window and paint splattering the inside of the building.

"The physical damage can and will be fixed, but that doesn't mean the feeling ouf our space being violated, and our security being threatened, doesn't bring a new level of angst," the post continues.

According to Kim's Instagram post, the restaurant and Bronto Bar will be closed on Saturday.

"While we believe in Uptown, our team, and our guests, we are shaken," Kim wrote. "We ask you all to continue to support the small businesses in our community."

Kim recently rebranded the restaurant on West 31st Street from Sooki and Mimi and transformed it into a new restaurant, simply called Kim's. The dishes are based on her Korean-American journey.

Workers at the restaurant signed a petition in favor of unionizing in late May. Employees said they'd struggled with wages and scheduling, though Kim pushed back and said the move wasn't necessary.

On Saturday, Unite Here Local 17 issued a statement on the vandalism, saying, in part that the "city and community face many challenges and these occurrences are all too common."

The union encouraged Minneapolis residents to continue to support the restaurant.