Workers at Ann Kim's Uptown Minneapolis restaurant plan to unionize

MINNEAPOLIS — Workers at a premiere Minneapolis restaurant, Kim's, want to unionize, but award-winning chef Ann Kim doesn't believe that's necessary.

More than 50 restaurant workers signed a petition in favor of forming a union and delivered it to Kim's management Vestalia Hospitality last week.

The employer can recognize the union voluntarily or a petition can be filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold a vote.

Theo Hofrenning is one of those employees looking for change after he says he's been dealing with workplace issues. He's worked at Kim's for over a year as support staff and a server.

"Wages is one thing, but stability in terms of scheduling is another," Hofrenning said. "We are a no tip restaurant and that also affects people in the front of house and back of house, because if we aren't earning tips, it can be hard."

He makes $26 an hour and says when on-call shifts are canceled it directly impacts his family.

"I send money back home to people in Columbia, loved ones and friends and when I don't make enough money, I can't send anything back to them," he said.

He believes unionizing and joining Unite Here Local 17, a local hospitality union, is the solution.

"It's been a long time coming," Hofrenning said. "Unions are for everybody."

Hofrenning believes a union would give him more control over the conditions at work and make be part of the decision-making process.

In a statement, Kim said: "Last Friday we received a request for a vote from the union. We agree that everyone deserves the right to a voice and a vote. As an immigrant and minority, I believe in fighting for what is right and working together to make a positive impact for everyone who walks through our doors. What I am most proud of over the past 15 years is our ability to build strong communities within our restaurants and in the neighborhoods we serve. I wholeheartedly believe we can do this together without a union."

A Unite Here Local 17 representative tells WCCO's Ubah Ali they have filed for a union election with NLRB, a federal agency that safeguards employees' rights. A date has not been set.