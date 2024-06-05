Watch CBS News
Business

Workers at Ann Kim's Uptown Minneapolis restaurant plan to unionize

By Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

Workers at Kim’s in Minneapolis intend to unionize
Workers at Kim’s in Minneapolis intend to unionize 02:02

MINNEAPOLIS — Workers at a premiere Minneapolis restaurant, Kim's, want to unionize, but award-winning chef Ann Kim doesn't believe that's necessary. 

More than 50 restaurant workers signed a petition in favor of forming a union and delivered it to Kim's management Vestalia Hospitality last week.

The employer can recognize the union voluntarily or a petition can be filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold a vote.   

Theo Hofrenning is one of those employees looking for change after he says he's been dealing with workplace issues. He's worked at Kim's for over a year as support staff and a server.

6p-pkg-kims-restaurant-wcco5j2h.jpg
WCCO

"Wages is one thing, but stability in terms of scheduling is another," Hofrenning said. "We are a no tip restaurant and that also affects people in the front of house and back of house, because if we aren't earning tips, it can be hard."

He makes $26 an hour and says when on-call shifts are canceled it directly impacts his family.

"I send money back home to people in Columbia, loved ones and friends and when I don't make enough money, I can't send anything back to them," he said.

He believes unionizing and joining Unite Here Local 17, a local hospitality union, is the solution.

"It's been a long time coming," Hofrenning said. "Unions are for everybody."  

Hofrenning believes a union would give him more control over the conditions at work and make be part of the decision-making process.

In a statement, Kim said: "Last Friday we received a request for a vote from the union. We agree that everyone deserves the right to a voice and a vote. As an immigrant and minority, I believe in fighting for what is right and working together to make a positive impact for everyone who walks through our doors. What I am most proud of over the past 15 years is our ability to build strong communities within our restaurants and in the neighborhoods we serve. I wholeheartedly believe we can do this together without a union."

A Unite Here Local 17 representative tells WCCO's Ubah Ali they have filed for a union election with NLRB, a federal agency that safeguards employees' rights. A date has not been set.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 6:22 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.