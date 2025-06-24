First Tee introduces 28 kids with congenital heart defects to the game of golf

Kids with congenital heart defects take a swing at a new sport

A group of kids who spend more time in the hospital than most are getting a much needed break. 28 young heart patients from Minnesota Children's and M Health Fairview got out at Highland National Golf course in St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday.

For 11-year-old Luke Thiesen from Shakopee, this was a chance to take his mind off the hospital.

"It's kind of stressful to constantly be thinking about it, like when we'll have the next surgery," said Thiesen. "It helps me think about something else."

Spencer Timmel started "Scratch Golf Camp" for kids, like his son Charlie, who needed open heart surgery at just 6 days old.

"Congenital heart defects are the number one birth defects," said Timmel. "Some of these kids have cardiovascular challenges with full contact sports, so golf is an amazing outlet for them."

Timmel partnered with First Tee to bring this camp to the Twin Cities for the first time, and they saw a record turnout.

"I'm not really into sports that much, so golf is actually one of the things that helps me do sports," said Charlie Timmel.

The hope is that these kids don't just learn to play, but fall in love with this sport for life. To help, they were gifted they're own set of clubs.

"I'm excited to get my own clubs because I'll probably go play golf with my dad at some places," said Thiesen.

This camp is not only getting more kids playing golf, but it's connecting kids who share similar stories of strength.

"Just to know that you're not the only kid that has it," said Thiesen.

All of these kids are al given a free week of golf lessons after camp is over through First Tee.