Khue's Kitchen reopens seven months after fire destroyed the restaurant

A look inside the new Khue's Kitchen in St. Paul after devastating fire

Flames tore through what was supposed to be the first brick-and-mortar home of Khue's Kitchen back in August.

It all happened just weeks before chef and owner Eric Pham was set to open.

"After the fire, I was pretty close to hanging it up," Pham said.

Now, just seven months later, Pham has reopened inside MidCity Kitchen, a shared-use, commissary kitchen in St. Paul.

"It's been a rapid process," Pham said. "I think a lot of people are surprised by how fast everything has changed."

Pham's road to reopening began thanks to the help of Pete Nguyen at Picnic Linden Hills.

WCCO

"He propped me up and then sort of shined a light on me, and all these people came and supported," Pham said.

After the fundraiser at Picnic, Pham did a pop-up at Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis' North Loop. Owner Gavin Kaysen then connected Pham with MidCity Kitchen, whose owner was looking for someone to utilize a currently un-used dining room.

"I don't think I've ever met so many kind strangers," Pham said.

In addition to his signature chicken sandwich, Pham's menu is rooted in traditional Vietnamese culture.

Pham said his stay at MidCity is much more than temporary. He's hoping to remain in St. Paul for years to come.

"I want this restaurant to succeed, not just for a pop-up period of like one year, or residency, this is going to be Khue's Kitchen. This is Khue's Kitchen for the long run," Pham said.