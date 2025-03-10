Keith Urban to make tour stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul

Leaders, community will honor fallen St. Paul officer, and more headlines

Country music star Keith Urban announced Monday that his "High and Alive" world tour will make a stop in St. Paul in September.

The tour comes after the release of his 11th album, "High." He'll kick off the tour on May 22 in Alabama and will come to Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 26.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., though tickets for his other shows are already available.

Urban is a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist with hits such as "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Somebody Like You" and "Long Hot Summer."

"Playing live is what I live to do," said Urban. "Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives."

He'll be joined on the tour by Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins.