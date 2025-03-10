Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Keith Urban to make tour stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Leaders, community will honor fallen St. Paul officer, and more headlines
Leaders, community will honor fallen St. Paul officer, and more headlines 04:21

Country music star Keith Urban announced Monday that his "High and Alive" world tour will make a stop in St. Paul in September.

The tour comes after the release of his 11th album, "High." He'll kick off the tour on May 22 in Alabama and will come to Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 26.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., though tickets for his other shows are already available.

Urban is a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist with hits such as "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Somebody Like You" and "Long Hot Summer." 

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
Getty Images

"Playing live is what I live to do," said Urban. "Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives."

He'll be joined on the tour by Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.