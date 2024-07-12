Tips for keeping cool in the heat without breaking the bank

How to beat the heat without breaking the bank

How to beat the heat without breaking the bank

How to beat the heat without breaking the bank

RICHFIELD, Minn. — The hot weather means a lot of Minnesotans are trying to find ways to beat the heat without breaking the bank.

Xcel Energy recommends, in order to keep the air conditioning working while also not driving up the energy bill, programming the thermostat so that when the house is empty, the temperature can go up.

The company also recommends keeping the ceiling fans on to circulate the cool air, and make sure bedroom doors stay open. Other tips include changing the air conditioning or furnace filter and to close the drapes.

City of Minneapolis officials encourage drinking fluids and wearing light colored or lightweight clothing. They also recommend checking in on neighbors who may be at risk, especially seniors and vulnerable neighbors. Anyone experiencing nausea, weakness, disorientation, rapid pulse or dry skin should immediately seek medical advice.

Temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 90s with heat indices in the low 90s. Minnesota will warm even more into the low 90s on Saturday, and it'll stay that way through Monday.