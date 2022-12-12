Keegan Cook named next Gophers volleyball coach

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota has named its next volleyball coach.

The university announced Monday that Keegan Cook is Hugh McCutcheon's successor. Cook and the school have agreed to a five-year contract, pending Board of Regents approval.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐭𝐚, 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤 〽️



Keegan Cook has been officially named as head coach for the #Gophers volleyball program!



Release ⤵️https://t.co/YUZQcxMIGR pic.twitter.com/gDubsMmDyN — Minnesota Volleyball (@GopherVBall) December 12, 2022

"It is an honor to lead a historic program in Minnesota and compete in the best conference in the nation in the Big Ten," Cook said. "I am looking forward to getting to know the team, the alumni and engaging with the passionate fans and volleyball community in Minnesota. I can't wait to get started."

Cook has coached Washington for the past eight years and has more than 15 years of coaching experience at various levels, the university said.

In Cook's time as head coach, Washington won four Pac-12 Championships and made it to the NCAA Tournament eight times.

McCutcheon announced he would step down in October. In January, he will start as the University of Minnesota's associate athletic director.