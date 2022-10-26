Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon to become U's associate athletic director

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon said he would not address why he's leaving the team until after this season, but Director of Athletics Mark Coyle made the announcement for him.

Coyle said McCutcheon will join him as an associate athletic director.

The new job will have an emphasis on working to help develop all coaches in all sports, long seen as one of McCutcheon's strengths. He will start in January.

McCutcheon's resume includes three trips to the Final Four and a 269-71 record. He began coaching at the U in 2011.