Watch CBS News
Gophers

Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon to become U's associate athletic director

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon to become U's associate athletic director
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon to become U's associate athletic director 00:33

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon said he would not address why he's leaving the team until after this season, but Director of Athletics Mark Coyle made the announcement for him.

Coyle said McCutcheon will join him as an associate athletic director.

The new job will have an emphasis on working to help develop all coaches in all sports, long seen as one of McCutcheon's strengths. He will start in January.

McCutcheon's resume includes three trips to the Final Four and a 269-71 record. He began coaching at the U in 2011.  

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 6:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.