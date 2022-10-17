Watch CBS News
Sports

Hugh McCutcheon, celebrated Gopher volleyball coach, announces his departure

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Gopher volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announces departure
Gopher volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announces departure 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS – Hugh McCutcheon, coach of the highly successful University of Minnesota Gopher volleyball team, announced Sunday that he will step down at the end of the season.

McCutcheon, who's regarded as one of the best volleyball coaches in the country, did not say why he's leaving. He did say he won't take questions about the decision until the end of the season.

hugh-mccutcheon-gopher-volleyball.jpg
Hugh McCutcheon CBS

His resume includes three trips to the Final 4 and a 269-71 record. He began coaching at the U in 2011.

The Gophers have been a perennial power and have become a hot ticket on campus.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 11:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.