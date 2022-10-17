Hugh McCutcheon, celebrated Gopher volleyball coach, announces his departure

MINNEAPOLIS – Hugh McCutcheon, coach of the highly successful University of Minnesota Gopher volleyball team, announced Sunday that he will step down at the end of the season.

McCutcheon, who's regarded as one of the best volleyball coaches in the country, did not say why he's leaving. He did say he won't take questions about the decision until the end of the season.

Hugh McCutcheon CBS

His resume includes three trips to the Final 4 and a 269-71 record. He began coaching at the U in 2011.

The Gophers have been a perennial power and have become a hot ticket on campus.