Eagan woman pleads guilty to wire fraud in Feeding Our Future scheme

Another guilty plea in Feeding Our Future fraud case

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — An Eagan woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the Feeding our Future fraud.

Kawsar Jama, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

Jama claimed to have served more than 233,000 meals to needy children in Pelican Rapids from September to December of 2021, the attorney's office said. The western Minnesota city has a population of about 2,600, according to the latest census data.

Prosecutors said the names of the children on the reimbursement forms Jama submitted didn't match the names of any children at Pelican Rapids schools.

Jama submitted at least $4.5 million in fradulent claims, prosecutors said.

Jama's sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Dozens were charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future case, which Luger called the "largest pandemic fraud in the United States." In total, prosecutors allege the perpetrators bilked the federally-funded child nutrition program out of $250 million. Several have already pleaded guilty.

Earlier this year, a trial connected to the fraud was roiled by the attempted bribery of a juror. Five people were charged in connection with the bribery, and two have since pleaded guilty.